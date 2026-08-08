"Sorry for the hurt I caused" Jisoo apologizes directly over controversy surrounding BLACKPINK's 10th debut anniversary event

[Sportschosun reporter Park Ah-ram] As BLACKPINK marked its 10th debut anniversary, fans continued to voice frustration over the commemorative event. Member Jisoo apologized directly to fans and shared her feelings.

On the 8th, Jisoo wrote on a fan communication platform, "It has already been 10 years since I debuted as BLACKPINK," adding, "I think this anniversary is a day filled with a lot of apology."

She continued, "Over the past 10 years, we have gone through many things, but I wanted to show fans only good sides of myself and be someone who brings happiness in difficult moments." She added, "Seeing so many BLINKs feeling hurt makes my heart heavy."

"I have never forgotten that it was BLINK who made BLACKPINK shine until now," she said. "Thank you for celebrating our 10th anniversary, and I am sorry once again for causing such disappointment."

Earlier, YG Entertainment announced on the 6th that it would hold BLACKPINK's 10th anniversary meet-and-greet two days later. Fans were disappointed after the event was limited to 40 attendees and, at first, only some members were said to be able to attend.

YG Entertainment later corrected the notice, saying that all four members — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa — would attend. Still, criticism continued that the event planning and communication fell short of what a 10th anniversary deserved.

Jisoo concluded by saying, "I want to always tell you that I am grateful and that I love you." She added, "I know many of you are deeply hurt, but I hope there is still room for a small sincerity to be felt within that pain."

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is scheduled to hold its 10th debut anniversary meet-and-greet at the National Museum of Korea in Yongsan District, Seoul, on the same day.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

▶Full text below

Hello, BLINK!

Time has passed so quickly, and it has already been 10 years since I debuted as BLACKPINK.

I think this anniversary is a day filled with a lot of apology.

Over the past 10 years, there have been many things, both as BLACKPINK and as Jisoo.

I always wanted to show only my good side and be someone who brings happiness in difficult moments, but seeing so many BLINKs feeling hurt makes my heart heavy.

Still, I wanted to say that I have never forgotten that it was BLINK who made BLACKPINK shine like this.

10th anniversary! Thank you for celebrating with us, and I am sorry once again for causing such disappointment.

I want to always tell you that I am grateful and that I love you.

I know many of you are deeply hurt, but I hope there is still room for a small sincerity to be felt within that pain.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.