[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Rising girl group RESCENE will share the emotional moment they overcame the pain of their unknown days and became a contender for first place on a music show.

In episode 410 of the MBC variety show 'Point of Omniscient Interfere,' which airs today (the 8th), RESCENE's dreamlike day unfolds as they compete for first place on a music show with their new album 'Pretty Girl.'

In a previous broadcast, RESCENE shed tears as they recalled their difficult days of obscurity, saying, "I thought it was only natural for an idol to stand on a music show stage, but it wasn't." After being named a No. 1 contender with their new album 'Pretty Girl,' the group is finally stepping onto the stage they had long dreamed of and is beginning to feel their rising popularity. Requests for dance challenges from senior and junior singers keep coming in, and support from fans has also noticeably increased. In response, the members show their special love for fans by personally handing out "seolleongtang coupons" as a reverse gift to those who came out early in the morning.

Ahn Duk-geun's Communication

Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy's Ahn Duk-geun Talks with the CEOs of Petrochemical Companies

The unvarnished backstage atmosphere in the waiting room will also be revealed. From starting the day with gukbap before dawn, to reading fan letters instead of checking their phones, chatting while huddled together on the sofa, and even lying on the floor to catch a short nap, RESCENE's analog yet down-to-earth charm is expected to bring both laughter and empathy.

Meanwhile, on this day's broadcast, RESCENE expresses how overwhelming it is just to be nominated alongside strong senior artists. They said, "It is moving enough just to be nominated with aespa and Tomorrow X Together (TXT)'s Yeonjun senior," and "I am happy just to be able to stand in the front row of a music show." Although RESCENE did not take the top spot that day, they later went on to win first place on music shows one after another after promotions ended, achieving a triple crown and completing their reverse-run success story.

RESCENE's emotional behind-the-scenes music show story can be seen tonight at 11:10 p.m. on MBC's 'Point of Omniscient Interfere.'

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.