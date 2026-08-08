Swings Says He Borrowed 12 Billion Won and Lost It All, Sold 14 Billion Won Worth of Music Assets

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Swings looked back on the time when a string of business failures left him with debts of nearly 12 billion won. Once overwhelmed by a sense of hopelessness, he said he is now paying off a large portion of that debt and moving toward the end of a long tunnel.

On the June 6 episode of the YouTube channel SPNS TV's content series "Shoes Off," rapper Swings appeared and spoke candidly about the crises he faced while working as a singer, hip-hop label head, and businessman.

Swings said the biggest blow came when key artists left his label all at once. He recalled that about eight people left at the same time from what he called AP Alchemy's cash cows, saying, "I was like, 'What am I now?'" He added, "I used to be a hip-hop entertainment boss who made decent money, but all of that was falling apart, and raising new artists also failed."

He also drew attention by revealing that he borrowed as much as 12 billion won during that process. "I borrowed 12 billion won and lost it all. Well, not all of it, but I had already repaid about half," he said, adding that at the time he could not even see how he would pay back the remaining half. He said he also lost interest in music, which made it difficult to work on songs properly.

Above all, cash flow was the biggest problem. Swings admitted that he even had to ask close acquaintances for help while trying to clean up the business. He said the amount he had borrowed from people close to him had reached about 2 billion won as of recently.

He expressed gratitude to those who lent him large sums so readily, saying, "One person lent me 300 million won, another 700 million to 800 million, another 200 million to 300 million, another 150 million, and the next month I borrowed another 300 million from someone else." He explained that the money was used to settle payments owed to artists under his label, among other things.

He also sold off a large portion of his music assets. Swings said, "I sold 14 billion won worth of my music to a company called Musicow Inc.," adding, "That was about 40 percent of what existed in our company's history." He explained that the deal was structured so the 14 billion won would be paid out over two years rather than all at once.

What hurt Swings most was becoming someone who had to borrow money. He recalled that whenever he needed funds each month, he would think, "Who should I borrow money from?" and eventually gathered the courage to call people around him.

"I was No. 1 in Korea, but I had to call people to ask for money," he said, adding that what he hated more than pride was causing harm to the people lending him money. Based on his own experience, he stressed, "Don't take other people's money lightly, and you need to understand the nature of money better."

Swings also pointed to excessive investment in rookie artists as the biggest reason for his business failures. He said the business did not collapse because he wasted huge sums on gambling or cars, but because he invested in dozens of new artists.

He agreed with the statement that "the biggest thing I spent money on was rookie artists," and said, "I collapsed while investing in several dozen people." He compared the period when he expanded his business beyond his abilities and financial scale to piling food so high that it overflowed from a bowl, saying, "It was a painfully hard lesson."

The 12 billion won debt also hit Swings hard psychologically. He said that in the past he even stayed away from gambling, living by the belief that he should not go broke because of foolish investments. But in the end, he was left with debt he could hardly handle, saying, "What do you think happens when someone like that ends up owing 12 billion won?"

He continued, "I never let my debts get so bad that they would be buried underground, but when I went through that at this age, I was completely broken three or four years ago." He recalled that at the time he was so consumed by his own pain that he had no room to listen to anyone else's story.

But his situation has changed significantly since then. When asked on the show whether he had nearly repaid the 12 billion won, Swings replied, "I can now see a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel," suggesting that debt repayment is nearing its final stage.

His lifestyle has also changed completely. In the past, he played the role of a so-called boss by giving luxury gifts to younger colleagues, lending them security deposits, and paying huge bills at group drinking gatherings. Now, however, he said he is actively cutting back on spending.

He now turns off the lights at home, wears similar clothes repeatedly, and has cut back on alcohol from drinking almost every day for a week in the past to about twice a week. He has also reduced the habit of treating others to expensive meals and drinks.

Swings said, "I am so happy when I save money," adding that it took a long time to change his spending habits. He also admitted that in the past, even when senior figures around him worried about his overspending, he would not listen because he thought, "I will earn more." Now, he said he has learned that saving when necessary and earning more are both important.

After paying the heavy price of 12 billion won in debt and repeated business failures, Swings said, "There is a saying that foolish people never learn, smart people learn from their own mistakes, and wise people learn from the mistakes of others." He expressed hope that others would take lessons from his failures.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.