"Divorced" Kim Sang-hyuk makes a blunder on his first blind date, asking, "Have you had a lot of procedures? Do you swear well?" ('Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2')

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Kim Sang-hyuk, a former member of the group Click-B, stunned everyone by asking his blind date an over-the-top question.

On the Channel A program "Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2" that aired on the 7th, the show's first "divorced student," Kim Sang-hyuk, went on a blind date with Jeon A-young, the CEO of a shopping mall.

Kim Sang-hyuk arrived at the meeting spot looking extremely nervous, saying, "It's been a really long time since I had such a formal blind date." His date was Jeon A-young, whose urban bob haircut and fair skin stood out. Kim said he was immediately drawn to her, describing her as "like a white tulip."

He then handed her flowers he had prepared in advance. Jeon A-young thanked him, saying, "I used to be a florist, so flower gifts are my favorite." She then introduced herself as someone who had worked as a flight attendant and florist before running a clothing shopping mall. Kim also runs a custom suit shop, so the two quickly found common ground.

Jeon A-young also mentioned a mutual acquaintance with Kim Sang-hyuk and said, "Actually, that person asked me to come to a gathering, but I was too busy to go. Then I checked social media and saw that Mr. Kim Sang-hyuk had attended that gathering. So I thought we were meant to meet at least once." Her comment added a subtle sense of excitement.

But Kim Sang-hyuk soon defused the pink mood with jokes that left both Jeon A-young and the mentor panel flustered. He kept firing off awkward questions, such as, "You look young and your skin is great. Have you had a lot of procedures?" and "Do you swear well?" The mentor panel worried, saying, "He meant no harm, but he had no sense of tact," and "This may be their last meeting."

Still, a twist came at the end of the blind date. The two, who had similar experiences, bonded over their sincere views on marriage, saying, "I want to meet someone who will be on my side until the very end." They also shared the hope of having children, saying they had overcome pain by focusing on work, and that brought back the fluttering atmosphere.

Kim Sang-hyuk told Jeon A-young, "I think you have a healthy mindset," showing his interest. Jeon A-young replied, "Before meeting you, I thought you had a mischievous image, but after meeting you in person, you felt very mature." Using their mutual acquaintance as an excuse, Kim shyly asked for a follow-up date, saying, "I think it would be nice to meet again sometime." Attention is now on whether the two can turn this into an official date.

Meanwhile, Kim Sang-hyuk married Song Da-ye, a former shopping mall CEO, in 2019, but they divorced the following year.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.