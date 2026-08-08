Yoon Hye-jin Returns to Ballet Today After 10 Years... "I Practice at Home Every Day" After Supporting Uhm Tae-woong

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Yoon Hye-jin, the wife of actor Uhm Tae-woong and a ballerina, will return to the stage in pointe shoes for the first time in more than 10 years.

On the 7th, SBS News reported that Yoon Hye-jin, a former principal dancer with the Korea National Ballet, will make her long-awaited stage comeback on the 8th at the Dream Theater of the Gangdong Arts Center in Seoul through "Tae-ji Choi's Ballet Open Rehearsal I - Releve: Back on Stage."

It has been about 10 years since Yoon last appeared before an audience as a dancer, following the Korea National Contemporary Dance Company's "Dance Speaks" in 2015. The return is especially meaningful because she is putting on pointe shoes again after such a long break.

A recommendation from former Korea National Ballet director Tae-ji Choi played a decisive role in her return. Recalling their conversation, Choi said Yoon told her, "Director, I practice every day. At home." Choi then urged her, "Don't just stay at home. Come out on stage now," and Yoon eventually decided to return, saying, "Director, I will."

Yoon also explained why she chose this performance. She said she had received several offers over the years but had not easily decided to return to the stage, adding, "I don't think I could do a performance more meaningful than this one."

The piece Yoon selected is "Dove la Luna (Where is the Moon)," choreographed by Jean-Christophe Maillot, artistic director of the Monte Carlo Ballet Company. She will perform alongside Ahn Jae-yong, a principal dancer with the company.

Yoon said she was deeply moved to be performing Maillot's work on stage again, especially with Ahn Jae-yong.

This performance is even more special because of Yoon's long-standing ties with the Monte Carlo Ballet Company.

During Tae-ji Choi's tenure as director, the Korea National Ballet staged Maillot's works several times. Yoon, who was active as a principal dancer with the company, later joined the Monte Carlo Ballet Company through that connection and expanded her career.

She later stepped away from the stage because of injuries, marriage, and childbirth. Yoon married actor Uhm Tae-woong in 2013 and has a daughter, Jion. Since then, she has stayed in touch with the public through television and YouTube while continuing to practice ballet steadily.

In a recent interview ahead of the performance, Yoon said she had never let go of ballet in her life even after leaving the professional stage, but admitted that returning to the stage was frightening. She explained that she initially accepted an offer to take part only in a talk segment without dancing, but after repeated meetings, she ended up putting on her pointe shoes again.

After being known to the public for years as "Uhm Tae-woong's wife" and as a television personality, Yoon Hye-jin is drawing attention for returning to her original profession as a ballerina and showing what she can bring to the stage after about 10 years.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.