"Her back muscles were really impressive" 49kg Hong Hyun-hee caught in an unexpected outdoor workout sighting

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Comedian Hong Hyun-hee shared an update showing that she is still working out despite the sweltering weather. An unexpected sighting from a fan also drew attention to her steady self-care.

On the 7th, Hong Hyun-hee posted a video on her personal account with the caption, "I came out for nothing."

The video showed Hong Hyun-hee wearing a sleeveless top and a hat as she worked out outdoors.

Hong Hyun-hee later shared a message she had received from an internet user. The person said they had spotted her by chance and praised her fit physique, saying, "Her back muscles were really impressive."

Taken aback by the unexpected sighting, Hong Hyun-hee responded playfully, saying, "Please pretend you didn't see me," which made people laugh.

Hong Hyun-hee previously said that she lost about 11 kilograms, going from 60kg to 49kg, by combining diet control with exercise. She has continued to work out regularly and has shared updates showing that she is maintaining her weight.

Meanwhile, Hong Hyun-hee married interior designer Jey-ssun in 2018 and welcomed a son in 2022.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.