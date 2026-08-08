Airport Staff 'Surprised' by Gan Mi-yeon's Real-Life Appearance: "She Looks Different from on TV"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Singer Kan Mi-yeon, formerly of the group Baby Vox, brought laughter by revealing an unexpected anecdote that happened at the airport.

On the 7th, Kan Mi-yeon shared an update on her personal account along with a selfie.

She recounted the situation, saying, "You know, yesterday at the airport, a staff member asked if I was a celebrity, so I said yes and left, but Baul, who was behind me, said he overheard them talking. 'You look different from on TV!'" She added, "I wasn't wearing makeup, you know hahahaha ᅲ," revealing her feelings of embarrassment mixed with a bittersweet laughter.

Netizens who saw Kan Mi-yeon's story responded with comments such as, "I guess it's because she's prettier than on TV," "She's saying she's prettier in person," and "She is prettier in real life," praising her appearance instead.

Kan Mi-yeon debuted with Baby Vox in 1997 and was loved for various hit songs including "Ya Ya Ya," "Get Up," "Killer," and "Coincidence.

" Since then, she has expanded her scope of activity not only as a solo artist but also as an actress and musical theater performer. In 2019, she married musical actor Hwang Ba-ul, who is three years her junior.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.