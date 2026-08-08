Lee Juck Shares a Wedding Song Tip for "It's Fortunate"... "If You Can't Sing, Just Cry While Singing"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Lee Juck offered an unexpected singing tip to grooms-to-be who plan to perform his signature song, "It's Fortunate," at their weddings.

In a video released on the YouTube channel Dojang TV on the 8th, Do Kyung-wan met Lee Juck at an event and brought up a question he had long been curious about.

Do told Lee, "There was something I wanted to confront you about when I met you, hyung," adding, "You've ruined all the grooms-to-be in Korea. The moment they get married, they all want to sing 'It's Fortunate.'" His remark drew laughter.

Lee Juck's "It's Fortunate" has long been loved as a wedding congratulatory song. It is especially known as a signature song that grooms sing directly to their brides, but it is also not an easy song to pull off.

Do also pointed this out and asked, "This is a very difficult song, but everyone copies it without fear. What do you think?"

Lee Juck joked, "It's a pity that interview fees don't really work," turning the set into a sea of laughter. Since his song is sung at so many weddings, he was jokingly referring to the 'usage fee' it deserves.

He then explained that "It's Fortunate" is not a song with especially high notes, but it is difficult to capture its true flavor. In other words, the challenge lies less in the vocal range than in expressing its unique emotion and atmosphere.

Lee Juck then offered an unexpected solution for grooms-to-be. He said, "You can just cry while singing," and added, "If your throat tightens up, that's fine," leaving Do Kyung-wan in stitches.

Above all, Lee emphasized that sincerity matters more than perfect vocals at a wedding. A groom singing too flawlessly and too soberly can actually feel awkward.

After hearing Lee's advice, Do summed it up for grooms-to-be by saying, "If you're planning to sing Lee Juck's 'It's Fortunate' at your wedding and your vocals aren't up to it, just cry halfway through." Lee responded in kind, saying that tears would make the sincerity come through, and the conversation ended on a cheerful note.

In the end, the original singer of "It's Fortunate," now a notoriously difficult wedding song for many grooms-to-be, revealed that the secret was not high-note practice or special vocal technique, but simply singing with sincerity until your voice catches.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.