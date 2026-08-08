Lee Sun-jung, Divorced After Just Four Months, Says Panic Disorder Led Her to Run at Home and Maintain 48 kg: "I Can't Go Outside"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Actress Lee Sun-jung said she has been maintaining her 48 kg weight through home workouts because of panic disorder.

On the 7th, a video titled "Lee Sun-jung's Home Workout & Closet Secrets Revealed" was uploaded to Lee Sun-jung's YouTube channel, "Lee Sun-jung's Selection."

That day, Lee Sun-jung put on her workout clothes from the morning, warmed up with stretching, and stepped onto the treadmill set up at home. "There's no need to run too fast. When I'm not feeling well, I walk at 6.0. I tighten my core and walk for about 1 minute and 30 seconds, then start running," she said, alternating between walking and running.

"I've been running like this for more than 15 years, since my 30s," she added, saying she does not enjoy outdoor running. Lee Sun-jung said, "I was invited to join a running crew, but I couldn't go because I have panic disorder. Running alone at home is the best for me."

Previously, Lee Sun-jung reflected on her past marriage, which came after 45 days of dating and ended in divorce after four months. "Back then, I was so overwhelmed that I wanted to die. My panic disorder got really bad, and I was in pain. But after 14 years passed, I became numb to it and started thinking, 'That can happen,'" she had said.

Meanwhile, the production team expressed curiosity about Lee Sun-jung, who appeared even slimmer than before, saying, "Her glamorous figure was part of her charm, but now she has a thinner look." In response, Lee Sun-jung said, "I'm thinner than I used to be. I've been maintaining my weight while taking a break from broadcasting," and confirmed that she weighs 48 kg.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.