Doctor Yang-Im Hur, Who Divorced Ko Ji-yong, Announces a New Challenge... "I Want to Leave Something About Who I Am"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Doctor Yang-Im Hur, who recently announced her divorce from businessman Ko Ji-yong, a former member of Sechs Kies, has launched a YouTube channel and taken on a new challenge.

On the 7th, a video titled "The Reason I Started a YouTube Channel" was uploaded to Yang-Im Hur's YouTube channel.

Hur said in a calm tone, "I have appeared on television a lot, but it was almost always about medicine. I have rarely talked about myself." She added, "If I were to run a channel, I would probably communicate with patients, but I think I should also leave behind my thoughts and something about who I am." Through her newly launched YouTube channel, she expressed her wish to share stories about herself that she had not revealed before.

Meanwhile, Hur married Ko Ji-yong in 2013, and they have a son, Seung-jae. The family gained much love after appearing together on KBS2's "Superman Is Back" in 2017, but Hur recently announced their divorce. Last month, Ko said that he and Hur had actually divorced two years ago. He added, "I will continue to do my best as a father, and although we have separated as a couple, we are supporting each other and doing well."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.