"Did 'transgender' Harisu serve in the military?" Ahn Sun-young explodes at rude question: "That's ridiculous" (Double Life)

[Sportschosun Park A-ram] Broadcaster Ahn Sun-young recalled an incident in which she got angry on Harisu's behalf after hearing a rude joke aimed at the singer in the past.

On the 7th, Harisu appeared as a guest on the YouTube channel "Ahn Sun-young's Double Life" and talked with Ahn Sun-young about their long-standing relationship.

Harisu looked back on the early 2000s, when the two grew close while appearing together on entertainment programs. She also mentioned an incident that took place while filming a Chuseok special and expressed her gratitude to Ahn Sun-young for what she did.

According to Harisu, a male comedian at the time joked about her, asking, "Did Lee-soo serve in the military?"

Harisu, however, was sitting on the opposite side and did not hear it directly. Ahn Sun-young, who was seated in front, heard the remark.

Ahn Sun-young immediately stopped him, saying it was an inappropriate comment. Harisu later learned about it and said she felt deeply grateful.

Harisu said, "It may be something people can laugh off, but if you keep poking at someone who is hurting, it can become a wound. Back then, Sun-young immediately stopped that comedian, saying, 'You shouldn't say things like that.' I heard about it later, and I was so grateful for her kindness."

Ahn Sun-young then said she had softened the words she used at the time, adding that she was actually very angry.

Recalling the moment, Ahn Sun-young said she strongly confronted him, telling him, "Is that funny? You crazy bastard. That's ridiculous," and warned that if he ever said something like that again, she would not let it slide.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.