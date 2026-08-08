'Divorce from Young-cheol after 6 months' Batch 28 Young-ja: "Heartbroken and furious, my heart is breaking"... Meaningful

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Geun] Youngja, a member of the 28th season of 'I Am Solo,' has garnered attention by opening up about her innermost feelings.

On the 7th, Youngja posted on her social media, "My heart is breaking. I feel wronged. I am furious. I feel disappointed.

I feel resentful," writing a message while relying on her faith. This suggests the emotional distress Youngja has been experiencing recently. Youngja recently suffered pain as she faced a breakup with Youngchul. The two met last year through the 'Divorced Singles' special of the 28th season of SBS Plus and ENA's 'I Am Solo' and held a wedding ceremony in January of this year, but announced their divorce last month.

At the time, Youngja stated that they had not yet registered their marriage and announced, "We ended our relationship and parted ways. Since we each bore our own living and financial responsibilities while we were together, there are no separate property or financial issues to settle. " joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.