Jung Joon-won Resumes Social Media a Week After 'Attitude Controversy'... No Explanation, Only Promotion for 'A Bona Fide Killer'

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Jung Joon-won has resumed his social media activity a week after the 'attitude controversy,' sharing an update on how he has been doing.

On the 7th, Jung Joon-won shared an official social media post for the MBC Friday-Saturday drama 'A Bona Fide Killer' on his own social media account, along with the caption, "Tonight at 9:50 PM on MBC."

The post included still cuts of Jung Joon-won in the drama. He then shared another post, tagging actor Han Chae-rin and writing, "Reporter Gu Hae-na's first appearance!" In the photo, Jung Joon-won, Han Chae-rin, and the other cast members are posing warmly while holding scripts for 'A Bona Fide Killer.'

In particular, the post drew attention because it was Jung Joon-won's first social media update in about a week since the recent 'attitude controversy.' On the 31st of last month, ahead of the first broadcast of 'A Bona Fide Killer,' he shared a photo taken with Gong Hyo-jin at the production presentation, but did not upload any other posts after that.

Earlier, Jung Joon-won appeared with Gong Hyo-jin on the MBC variety show 'What Are You Doing When You Play?' aired on the 1st, where they promoted 'A Bona Fide Killer.' However, after the broadcast, he became embroiled in an unexpected 'attitude controversy.'

At the time, Jung Joon-won hesitated instead of answering questions right away, and Gong Hyo-jin often stepped in to respond for him. During a line challenge as well, he seemed nervous and struggled to speak smoothly, and Gong Hyo-jin eventually had to take over.

Some viewers reacted by saying he was "too passive," "didn't make proper use of the variety show appearance," and "it looked like Gong Hyo-jin was struggling alone."

Others, however, said the criticism was excessive, pointing out that Jung Joon-won had little variety show experience and is naturally shy around strangers. As the controversy grew, Haha, Gong Hyo-jin, and even fellow actor Kim Hyeon-suk came forward to defend him.

Gong Hyo-jin in particular explained that Jung Joon-won was extremely nervous at the time. She said he actually vomited after the recording, which drew sympathy as she described the situation. Haha also defended him, referring to his real personality and the atmosphere during filming, and said his behavior was not malicious.

Without issuing any separate explanation or statement, Jung Joon-won has resumed his social media activity. Rather than directly responding to the controversy, he appears to be continuing his work cautiously by promoting the project he is currently appearing in.

Meanwhile, Jung Joon-won, born in 1988, made his debut in the 2015 film 'Birdman.' He has since remained active across films and dramas, and greatly raised his public profile through 'Resident Playbook.'

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.