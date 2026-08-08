Ha Won-mi, Shin-Soo Choo's Wife, Reveals How Huge Their 5,500-Pyeong U.S. Mansion Is... "A Deer Family Appears"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Ha Won-mi, the wife of former baseball player Shin-Soo Choo, shared an unexpected encounter with visitors outside their home in Texas.

On the 8th, Ha Won-mi posted a video filmed late at night on her SNS and wrote, "A deer family I met in front of the house late at night." She added, "It's too hot during the day, so they seem to have appeared from somewhere at night..." and included the hashtag '#texaswildlife.'

The video showed Ha Won-mi walking through a residential neighborhood after dark and coming face to face with several deer. Caught in the headlights, the deer moved leisurely across a wide lawn. It was a scene rarely seen in a typical urban neighborhood, drawing fresh attention to the Choo family's unusual life in Texas.

The clip drew even more attention because it came shortly after Shin-Soo Choo revealed the enormous size of his U.S. home on television.

On the tvN STORY program "What Are You Leaving It For?" aired on the 3rd, Shin-Soo Choo said of his Texas home, "The land alone is 5,500 pyeong." He explained that U.S. houses are built wide rather than tall, and surprised the cast by saying, "There are seven rooms and 12 bathrooms."

The maintenance costs were just as impressive as the house itself. Shin-Soo Choo explained that there are no full-time staff living there, and that a professional management company visits once a week. When asked about the monthly upkeep cost, he replied, "More than 10 million won."

The interior and amenities also boast an exceptional scale. The property includes a swimming pool, a movie theater, an entertainment space, a private training facility, a jogging track, and a pond. There is also a room displaying memorabilia and records from Shin-Soo Choo's playing career.

The Choo family reportedly spent about three years looking at homes in search of the right one, but could not find a place they liked. In the end, they decided to build a house where they could live together as a family for life. Shin-Soo Choo also named the "LEGO room" as his favorite space in the house.

Now, with a "deer family" appearing in front of the 5,500-pyeong mansion, the Choo family's extraordinary life in Texas has once again drawn attention.

Meanwhile, Ha Won-mi, born in 1983, married Shin-Soo Choo in 2004 and they have two sons and one daughter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.