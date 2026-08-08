"Always So Reliable" IU Continues Her 8-Year Loyalty to 'My Mister' Despite Health Worsening and Ex-Partner Buzz

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Singer and actress IU visited a theater to cheer on actor Ahn Seung-gyun, even as she has temporarily paused activities due to health issues.

On the 7th, Ahn Seung-gyun posted a photo with IU on his social media account, along with the short caption, "Always so reliable!" In the photo, IU is wearing a hat pulled low and a mask, posing comfortably beside Ahn. Another image shows her taking a commemorative photo with the cast after the performance.

Their connection goes back eight years. IU and Ahn worked together in the tvN drama 'My Mister,' which aired in 2018, playing Lee Ji-an and Song Ki-bum, respectively. In the series, Song was a friend who stood by Lee Ji-an and helped her through a difficult life. At the time, Ahn also said in an interview that IU felt like "an older sister," adding that he leaned on her a great deal during filming.

Although eight years have passed since the drama ended, their bond remains strong. In particular, while Ahn is currently appearing on stage as Emilio in the play 'The Comeuppance,' IU personally visited the theater to show her support. 'The Comeuppance' opened on the 11th of last month and runs through the 30th.

Her recent appearance has drawn attention as it comes after her activities were put on hold because of health concerns.

Last month, IU's agency announced that her scheduled performances and new album plans would be postponed as symptoms of her long-standing patulous Eustachian tube worsened. IU also told fans that she may have pushed herself too hard without properly taking care of her condition, and said medical experts advised that performing would be difficult for the time being.

Still, IU made a public appearance as a presenter at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards on the 31st of last month, about 10 days after stepping away from activities. She took the stage with Ju Ji-hoon and said, "I thought I wouldn't be nervous today, but standing here brings back memories of last year, and my heart is pounding," drawing warm reactions with her bright demeanor.

She later shared updates on social media with photos, but also sparked another round of attention by using a song by her former partner Jang Ki-ha as background music.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.