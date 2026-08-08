Lee Jae-yong Poses in a Villain Two-Shot with Joo Sang-wook from 'Mr. Kim'... "We Never Ran Into Each Other Because We Were Busy Committing Our Own Misdeeds"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun Reporter] Actor Lee Jae-yong enjoyed a warm reunion with the cast members he worked with on the drama 'Mr. Kim.'

On the 8th, Lee Jae-yong shared photos on his social media account with Joo Sang-wook and Kim Ji-young, who appeared with him in the recently concluded SBS Friday-Saturday drama 'Mr. Kim.'

In the photos, Lee Jae-yong and Joo Sang-wook are smiling brightly with their faces close together. Although they played a tense villain line in the drama, they drew attention off camera with their friendly senior-junior chemistry.

Lee Jae-yong also shared a behind-the-scenes story from the shoot with Joo Sang-wook. He wrote, "We were the villain line~~ and I never once bumped into my younger brother Sang-wook during filming..." He added, "Because we were each busy doing our own evil deeds... haha," drawing laughs.

Both actors played villains who drove the conflict in 'Mr. Kim,' but their storylines unfolded separately, leaving them with no chance to meet on set. After the drama ended, the cheerful two-shot photo of them together attracted even more attention.

He also revealed a special connection with Kim Ji-young. Along with a friendly photo with her, Lee Jae-yong said, "Ji-young is someone I have a special bond with, as I once filmed together with her husband and father-in-law."

Kim Ji-young's husband is actor Nam Sung-jin, and her father-in-law is veteran actor Nam Il-woo. Lee Jae-yong expressed his delight as he recalled not only Kim Ji-young but also memories of working on projects that connected him with her family.

In particular, in the recently concluded 'Mr. Kim,' Lee Jae-yong made a strong impression with his villain performance as Ri Eung-ryeong, the chief of North Korea's intelligence bureau. Joo Sang-wook also played a villain in the drama, heightening viewers' immersion. Earlier, Cha Ye-ryun, Joo Sang-wook's wife, jokingly said about her husband's villain role, "He's been getting a lot of hate," underscoring just how memorable his performance was.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.