Park Mi-sun Leaves Cube After Six Years, Starting Fresh After Battling Illness and Returning to Work

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Park Mi-sun is leaving Cube Entertainment, where she has spent the past six years, and beginning a new chapter.

On the 8th, Cube Entertainment said in an official statement, "After thorough discussions with Park Mi-sun, we have recently decided to end her exclusive contract."

The agency added, "We would like to express our deep gratitude to Park Mi-sun, who has been with Cube Entertainment since 2020 and has always been loved for her warm energy. We will also remember the passion she showed as a broadcaster, bringing laughter and emotion while overcoming difficult times."

It continued, "We ask for your generous support and encouragement as Park Mi-sun makes a fresh start after leaving Cube Entertainment."

Park Mi-sun signed an exclusive contract with Cube Entertainment in January 2020. At the time, Cube said it planned to expand its broadcaster management and video production businesses by bringing her on board. After about six years together, the two sides have now gone their separate ways without renewing the contract.

The end of the contract is drawing even more attention because it comes as Park Mi-sun has returned to broadcasting after a long battle with illness.

After being diagnosed with breast cancer, Park Mi-sun paused her broadcasting activities to focus on surgery and chemotherapy. She stayed out of the public eye for a long time, then appeared on tvN's "You Quiz on the Block" last November and spoke directly about her treatment and recent life.

At the time, Park Mi-sun spoke candidly about her treatment and received widespread support. She revealed that she had undergone 16 radiation sessions and was still continuing medication treatment, sharing the difficult period she had endured. Her appearance on air with shorter hair also left a strong impression on viewers, as it reflected the time she had spent enduring chemotherapy.

She later returned to regular broadcasting through MBN's variety show "Someone Else's Precious Family," which began airing in June this year. It marked her first fixed variety show in about one year and six months, since TV Chosun's "I Am Alone Now" ended in December 2024.

Ahead of her return, Park Mi-sun also said cautiously, "I had many concerns about whether I could start working again, and I lacked confidence."

Beyond television, Park Mi-sun continues to connect with fans through her personal YouTube channel, "I Am Park Mi-sun." She has also been consistently focusing on her health, sharing glimpses of her post-recovery daily life, including hiking, golf, and healthy meals.

Park Mi-sun made her debut in 1988 by winning the gold prize at the second MBC comedy contest. She went on to establish herself as one of South Korea's leading female broadcasters through numerous hit variety shows, including "Sunday Night," "Happy Together," and "Three Wheels."

Now that she has overcome a major health challenge and resumed her broadcasting career, Park Mi-sun's departure from the agency she worked with for six years is drawing attention to her next move and future activities.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.