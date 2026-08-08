A Gaunt Hwang Jung-min Shares an Update with a Stern Expression... Promotion for the Film 'Hope' Goes On

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[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actor Hwang Jung-min is continuing to carry out the promotional schedule for the film 'Hope' as planned, even amid ongoing controversy over alleged revelations about his private life and stalking accusations.

Since the 7th, Hwang Jung-min has been meeting audiences in person by attending the film's fourth-week stage greetings. Despite the public attention drawn by the various controversies, he has continued to appear at film-related events without change.

In a stage greeting video released online, Hwang Jung-min was seen greeting the audience and asking for their interest and support for the film. His somewhat gaunt appearance also drew attention, suggesting the weight of his recent state of mind.

On stage, Hwang Jung-min greeted the audience energetically, saying, "Hello. I'm Hwang Jung-min. Nice to meet you." He then added, "The fourth-week stage greetings started today. Although it's the beginning of autumn, I'm so grateful that you came to see our film despite the heat. Did you enjoy the movie? Please tell the people around you good things about it."

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The stage greeting schedule will continue through the weekend. Hwang Jung-min will meet audiences in Daejeon on the 8th, and on the 9th he is set to hold 'Hope' stage greetings in Yeouido after visiting Incheon and Gyeonggi Province.

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-min has recently been embroiled in controversy over allegations involving his private life. The issue arose after a woman identified as A continued making claims about her relationship with Hwang Jung-min through social media and other channels.

Hwang Jung-min's side has defined A's actions as stalking and has taken legal action. A, meanwhile, is also said to have challenged this, filed for a trial, and brought a damages lawsuit against Hwang Jung-min.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.