Top Actors S, L, and K Made Advances Toward Harisu... "They Kept Following Me Around, It Was So Annoying"

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Transgender singer Harisu opened up for the first time about famous actors who had shown interest in her in the past, recalling those days with Ahn Sun-young.

On the 7th, Harisu appeared on the YouTube channel "Ahn Sun-young's Double Life" and talked about a wide range of topics, from her long-standing friendship with Ahn Sun-young to the attention she received in the entertainment industry years ago.

That day, Ahn Sun-young brought up the past, telling Harisu that "men kept following you around, and it was so annoying." She then set the mood for Harisu to talk about the people who had made advances toward her, without revealing their full names.

After hesitating, Harisu began by saying, "Top actors..." and then mentioned Mr. S, Mr. L, and Mr. K one by one. Although she only revealed their initials instead of their full names, she said they were all top stars, drawing Ahn Sun-young's attention.

Ahn Sun-young also recalled hearing people around her say things like, "Didn't someone ask you to have a meal?" whenever Harisu returned from overseas activities.

Harisu laughed and said, "The way you put it makes me sound too easy." She added that the advances she actually received were different from dating rumors, and drew a line by saying, "I've never talked about that before."

Ahn Sun-young praised Harisu, saying, "Do you think just anyone gets approached like that?" She then added that she had never had such an experience herself, drawing more laughter.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.