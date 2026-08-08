"I'm Not Into Women Who Hate Luxury Brands"... Swings Reveals His Firm Ideal Type

[Sportschosun, Lee Gae-eun] Rapper Swings has revealed his ideal type.

On the 6th, a short-form video titled "Swings' Ideal Type" was released on the SPNS TV YouTube channel.

Swings drew attention when he said, "I'm not into women who hate luxury brands too much. I don't like it when they say things like, 'What do you mean, Chanel?'"

He added, "I also avoid women who dislike works that are widely loved by the public." He continued, "I've seen people say they don't like Frozen, but I think it's a lie to say they couldn't enjoy it after watching it. How could you dislike such a beautiful movie? I also like Rapunzel," and added, "People who like these things without prejudice are beautiful to me."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.