Lim Young-woong Marks 10th Debut Anniversary Today: "I Will Never Forget the Fans Who Blew Up 100 Balloons by Hand"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Araem] Singer Lim Young-woong marked the 10th anniversary of his debut by looking back on his musical journey and expressing heartfelt gratitude to his fans.

On the 8th, Lim Young-woong posted an article titled "On My 10th Anniversary" on his fan cafe. Recalling his debut days, he began by saying, "Ten years ago today, I was actually someone who felt very awkward with the word debut."

Lim Young-woong said he began his career on small stages, without flashy performances or television appearances. He recalled that he considered himself a singer who was still unprepared, but kept moving forward with the belief that he would one day become the best.

He also did not forget to thank the fans who had supported him from the beginning. Remembering the moments when fans prepared banners, handed out balloons, and chanted his name, he said, "I will never forget that gratitude for the rest of my life."

Lim Young-woong rose to nationwide fame in 2020 through "Mr. Trot." He credited his fans, saying, "Looking back, I was always lacking, but you made me the best."

He added that each and every fan who listens to his songs and comes to his concerts is precious to him. He closed by promising, "I will remain someone who sings by your side for a long, long time," showing his affection for Hero Generation.

Lim Young-woong made his debut in 2016 with the single "Hate You." He later became a star by winning the top prize on "Mr. Trot," and gained further popularity with songs such as "Trust in Me," "Love Always Runs Away," and "My Starry Love."

To mark his 10th debut anniversary, Lim Young-woong will hold a solo concert, "IM HERO - THE STADIUM 2," at the main stadium of Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi Province from September 4 to 7, spending a meaningful time with fans.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

▶The full text follows

Ten years ago today, I was actually someone who felt very awkward with the word debut.

My beginning was simply releasing one or two songs and pressing a few CDs, without a grand stage, flashy promotion, or TV broadcasts.

I felt I was not ready to call myself a singer, and I believed the word debut was something only people who were far more firmly prepared than I was could say with confidence.

So that day was just an ordinary one to me, one that I could not give much meaning to.

My first stage was not the kind of stage where the singers I admired performed. To be honest, it was a small broadcast that hardly anyone would have known. Even so, I was deeply grateful for that opportunity.

I did not have much, but I had one thing: "Someday, I will become the best singer."

That one sentence kept pushing me from deep inside. I think I fought with myself every day because of that single resolve.

That place was what my colleagues called the minor scene. People who spent 10 years trying to make one song known, people who traveled across the country without pay, and people who promoted themselves by visiting hundreds or even thousands of singing classes. Somewhere among them, I walked a little farther each day while watching the backs of my seniors who were ahead of me.

Thankfully, everyone I met looked on me kindly, and with the tremendous effort and dedication of our CEO, I was able to move forward little by little, truly little by little.

I started to become known after appearing on Morning Forum, but there were still far more people who did not know me. Back then, I had about 20 fans who supported me like 100 people each. The fan cafe had around 200 to 300 members, but I remember that the ones who always ran with me were only about 10 to 20 people.

Wherever I went, they arrived two hours early to hang banners, blew up about 100 balloons by hand and handed them out, and shouted my name until their voices went hoarse, even though no one knew me yet. Every time I met them, they treated me like a star even though I was still so lacking, and quietly filled my empty heart. I will never forget that gratitude for the rest of my life.

Even now, I still think of those days from time to time. I remember your breath as you sweated in the hot air and blew up balloons with cold hands on the chilly floor. I am only now beginning to realize that each and every one of those breaths was the wind that brought me here.

And in 2020, I met Mr. Trot and became who I am today. Looking back, I was always lacking, but you made me the best. To all of you reading this letter now, I want to say this for sure: thank you not only for recognizing me, but for choosing me.

I know there are so many great songs and wonderful singers in the world. Among those countless names, you still call my name, wait for my stage, and wonder about my day. I live every day realizing how much courage and love that takes.

Whether you are someone who plays my songs at the end of a busy day, someone who shouts my name until your voice goes hoarse at a concert, or even you who have read this far today, each and every one of you is a stage, a reason, and a today to me.

Ten years ago, I repeated the vow, "Someday, I will become the best."

Now that I think about it, that was not just my own resolve. It must have been a promise you had already made to me. I will remain someone who sings by your side for a long, long time. Thank you sincerely.

May it be beautiful for a long time without sadness. May it shine brightly every day without darkness.

May you be healthy and happy. May today be even more beautiful than yesterday.

I love you, Hero Generation.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.