"He Lost 90 kg, Down from 180 kg" John Goodman Looks Unrecognizably Slimmer

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[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Hollywood actor John Goodman, 74, has drawn attention after his recent appearance was revealed. Looking strikingly slimmer than before, he is once again in the spotlight for the long-running weight-loss journey he has maintained over the years.

According to foreign media reports, actor David Drewis posted a photo with John Goodman on his personal account on the 6th local time. The two are said to have run into each other at a supermarket, and in the photo Goodman looks relaxed as he faces the camera beside Drewis.

What stood out most was Goodman’s changed build. Unlike the broad figure he showed in past roles, he now appears much slimmer, prompting fans to react with comments such as, "I wouldn’t have recognized him," and "He has really slimmed down."

Goodman’s weight change did not happen overnight. He began making major lifestyle changes in the late 2000s. He quit drinking, started exercising, and improved his diet, steadily managing his weight ever since.

At one point, he reportedly weighed about 180 kg, but through consistent exercise and diet control, he is said to have lost about 91 kg. In a past interview, Goodman said he used to lose a lot of weight in a short period and then regain it, but later focused on managing his health slowly and without overdoing it.

In 2023, he said he had added kickboxing to his routine and was continuing his efforts to maintain the weight he had lost. During the COVID-19 pandemic, his routine became somewhat unsettled, but he later returned to exercise and weight management.

Goodman is also a familiar actor to Korean audiences. He won global popularity through films such as "The Big Lebowski" and "Monsters, Inc.," and is also widely known in Korea for voicing Fred Flintstone in "The Flintstones."

He has continued to work steadily, and in the second half of this year he is set to meet audiences with director Alejandro González Iñárritu’s new film "Digger." The film also stars Tom Cruise and is scheduled to open on October 2.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.