Hwang Jung-min's side says, "The trial is ongoing, and we have nothing further to add"... cautious response ahead of A's sentencing hearing on stalking charges

[Sportschosun, Reporter Park A-ram] Actor Hwang Jung-min has filed a complaint against A on charges including violations of the Act on the Punishment of Stalking Crimes, and A's trial is set to hold a sentencing hearing on the 11th.

According to a report by Munhwa Ilbo on the 8th, the Goyang Branch Court of the Uijeongbu District Court will hold A's sentencing hearing on the 11th. With prosecutors' sentencing recommendation scheduled for that day, Hwang Jung-min's side said, "The trial is ongoing, and we have nothing further to add."

Hwang Jung-min filed a complaint against A in August last year on charges including violations of the Act on the Punishment of Stalking Crimes. In February, the court issued a summary order imposing a fine of 3 million won on A, but A objected and requested a formal trial.

Both sides continue to present conflicting claims about the relationship between the two and the course of their contact. A says the two were in a mutual relationship, while Hwang Jung-min's side argues that A continued to approach him even after he had made clear that contact should stop.

A has also filed a separate damages lawsuit against Hwang Jung-min seeking 200 million won, after objecting to the summary order.

Attention is focused on what sentence prosecutors will seek at the upcoming hearing.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.