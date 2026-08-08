Lee Sung-min Delighted After Losing 10 kg: "Now That I've Lost Weight, All My Blood Test Results Are Normal"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actor Lee Sung-min said his health has improved after losing 10 kg.

On the 8th, DdeunDdeun's web variety show Punghyangjung released a video titled "The Story of Running Away After Running Into a Blast Zone on the Way to Iksan."

That day, Yoo Jae-suk, Lee Sung-min, Jee Seok-jin, and Yang Se-chan arrived at their destination, Iksan, and had dinner. Watching Lee Sung-min eat, Jee Seok-jin asked, "Now that filming is over, are you going to gain a little weight?" Lee Sung-min replied, "I think I will. But after I lost weight, I had a blood test, and everything came back normal and good." Lee Sung-min had previously revealed that he lost as much as 10 kg for the filming of the film "Gukje Market 2."

Jee Seok-jin shared his own diet concerns, saying, "My doctor told me not to go above 78 kg." Lee Sung-min pointed out, "At your height, 78 kg isn't that heavy." Jee Seok-jin said he wanted to set 72 kg as his goal and joked to Yoo Jae-suk, "Take 5 kg from me." Yoo Jae-suk played along, saying, "Sure. Please pack it up."

Yoo Jae-suk also expressed concern for Lee Sung-min's health, saying, "Eating too much is not good, but having no appetite is not good either."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.