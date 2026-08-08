Bae Jeong-nam and Na Young-seok Explain Persistent Feud Rumors Again: "It Was Bitter to See the Live Stream Hit 1 Million Views"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Model-turned-actor Bae Jeong-nam and producer Na Young-seok have once again addressed the feud rumors that have followed them for years.

In a video released on the YouTube channel Channel Full Moon on the 7th, the cast of the film OK Madam: Bon Voyage appeared in a dinner-party concept video. Uhm Jung-hwa, Park Sung-woong, Bae Jeong-nam, and other actors joined Na Young-seok to talk about behind-the-scenes stories from the shoot and their connections with one another.

That day, Bae Jeong-nam arrived at the dinner venue earlier than scheduled. Na Young-seok, who greeted him, said warmly, "Hey, why did you come so early?" Then, as if suddenly aware of the camera, he joked, "Jeong-nam, we're in front of the camera. Act like we're close."

Bae Jeong-nam immediately responded, "We are close. I am close. I love you," drawing laughter. He turned the long-running feud rumors into a joke.

The topic of the feud rumors later came up again. When the conversation turned to the rumors from the past, Na Young-seok brought it up first, saying, "There was once a feud rumor with Jeong-nam." When the cast asked, "Was that really true?" laughter broke out on set.

Na Young-seok said the rumor lasted much longer than expected. "So many people asked me," he recalled. "They kept saying, 'Is it true?'"

The feud rumors reportedly began after a joke made on a variety show about Bae Jeong-nam was amplified and spread. Looking back on a comment he had made for entertainment, such as saying Bae Jeong-nam "only eats by himself," Na Young-seok explained, "I don't think I really said it to that extent."

Na Young-seok especially stressed that their later work proved the rumors were false. "After that, we filmed 'The Devil Wears Jeong-nam' through season 2. Even though we were clearly working together, people still didn't believe it," he said in disbelief.

In the end, the two even held a live broadcast to directly deny the feud rumors. Na Young-seok said, "So Jeong-nam and I did a live stream once," adding that they had not prepared a serious explanation broadcast.

He said, "One day, Jeong-nam said he had nothing to do, so I told him, 'Hey, come over and let's do a live stream for fun.'" He added, "We said, 'We are not feuding. We are close,' but the live stream quickly hit 1 million views," surprising everyone.

Even after Bae Jeong-nam and Na Young-seok directly denied the feud rumors, the response was explosive. Na Young-seok also admitted that the unexpected level of attention was "honestly a bit bitter."

He then recalled filming with Bae Jeong-nam in the past and once again praised his sincerity. Na Young-seok said there was a great deal of work at the time, including handling people with a small crew and even cleaning up, and remembered, "It was more than the three of us could handle."

He added, "Our Jeong-nam worked hard," and defended Bae Jeong-nam by saying, "Jeong-nam is not the kind of friend who wouldn't work hard," drawing a clear line under the feud rumors once again.

Bae Jeong-nam and Na Young-seok were previously caught up in feud rumors after appearing together on a variety show, but they continued to work together through projects such as 'The Devil Wears Jeong-nam.' In this Channel Full Moon appearance as well, they spoke comfortably with each other and turned the long-standing rumors into a lighthearted story.

Meanwhile, Bae Jeong-nam will meet audiences through OK Madam: Bon Voyage, which opens on August 12. The film is a comic action movie about the family of Mi-young, a former legendary agent played by Uhm Jung-hwa, who gets caught up in a cruise ship hijacking incident in the middle of the blue sea while on a luxury cruise to escape the heat and everyday life.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.