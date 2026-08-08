Choi Mi-na-soo of 'Single's Inferno 5' Enjoys a Yacht Vacation at Sea... Miss Earth Winner's Elegant Update

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Former Miss Korea Choi Mi-na-soo shared a glimpse of her relaxing vacation on a yacht.

On the 8th, Choi posted several photos on her social media account with the caption, "Miyako blue."

In the photos, she is resting on a yacht with the blue sea in the background. She created a relaxed mood by posing with a V sign while covering her face with a hat, and her slim figure and striking proportions also drew attention.

Meanwhile, Choi first gained attention after placing as first runner-up at Miss Korea in 2021, then rose to wider fame by winning Miss Earth the following year. She later boosted her public profile even further by appearing on Netflix's 'Single's Inferno 5' this year.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.