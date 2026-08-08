'Trot prodigy' Soo Yeon Yi posts impressive report card while pursuing her singing career: "A lot of 'excellent' marks"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] 'Trot prodigy' Soo Yeon Yi has shown excellence not only in her singing career but also in her studies.

On the 7th, Soo Yeon Yi took on one of her bucket-list items, a pajama party with friends, through her YouTube channel, Lee Soo-yeon.

In the released video, Soo Yeon Yi drew attention by revealing an outstanding report card with all but one subject marked as "excellent." Despite her busy schedule as a singer, she has remained committed to school life, and she also shared behind-the-scenes stories from her class assessments, drawing admiration.

That day, Soo Yeon Yi invited friends over to her home and kicked off the party in pajamas. She played a ping-pong game with pigtail-style makeup and a penalty that required her to go outside in sleepwear. After a series of unlucky turns, she ended up as the final loser. While carrying out the penalty at a nearby supermarket with her friends, she smiled and took a photo with a young fan she happened to meet, warming viewers' hearts with her fan service.

She also shared candid, age-appropriate conversations with her friends through "heart question cards," ate spicy ramen mixed together, and watched the third season of the active-singer competition show, offering an unfiltered look at her everyday life.

Meanwhile, Soo Yeon Yi has been showcasing a wide range of charms every week on the Lee Soo-yeon channel, from birthday parties and amusement park visits to behind-the-scenes stories from broadcasts such as Golden Oldies and National Singing Contest, as well as various cover performances.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.