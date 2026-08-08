Nam Bo-ra, who recently gave birth to a son, is handling childcare on her own without help from a nanny: "Feeling a bit scruffy"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actress Nam Bo-ra shared a glimpse of life as a first-time mother.

On the 8th, Nam Bo-ra posted several photos on her social networking service account along with the caption, "Weekend starts without the nanny, haha. For a meal, I made gnocchi as a one-bowl dish."

In the released photos, Nam Bo-ra is spending the weekend caring for her son in a natural, unadorned state. She drew laughs by describing herself as being in "weekend mode without the nanny" and "a little scruffy."

She also said that she was raising her child alone, noting, "My husband is away after an overnight shift and because of sleep issues. He'll probably wake up someday."

Meanwhile, Nam Bo-ra married a businessman of the same age last year and gave birth to a son in June.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.