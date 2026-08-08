"This is insane" Super Junior's Kim Hee-chul erupts in anger over National Liberation Day banner with upside-down South Korean flag

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Super Junior's Kim Hee-chul expressed discomfort over a National Liberation Day banner that featured an upside-down South Korean flag.

On the 8th, a photo of a banner installed by Incheon Metropolitan City Government for National Liberation Day was posted on a social media account. The banner carried the phrase "The 81st National Liberation Day, the day the light was restored" along with a South Korean national flag, but the flag was depicted upside down, sparking controversy.

After seeing the post, Kim Hee-chul left a comment saying, "This is insane," along with a South Korean national flag emoji, showing his disbelief.

National Liberation Day of Korea is a national holiday commemorating the restoration of sovereignty after Japanese colonial rule, so the incorrect depiction of the flag on a banner marking the occasion has drawn criticism and disappointment. In particular, social media users reacted by saying, "It's even more disappointing because it's a National Liberation Day banner" and "This could have been prevented if someone had checked during production."

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.