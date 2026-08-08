Jang Dong-min Fires Back at Lee Sang-jun: "Your Standards Are Too High, But You Don't Even Know How to Date"

[Sportschosun Park Ara reporter] Lee Sang-jun, who joined "Let’s Go to the End! Dokbak Tour" as a "travel friend," drew laughs by completely rejecting the "Dokbakz" crew’s dating advice.

In episode 10 of E Channel and Channel S’s "Let’s Go to the End! Dokbak Tour," airing at 9 p.m. on the 8th, Kim Dae-hee, Kim Jun-ho, Jang Dong-min, Yoo Se-yoon, and Hong In-gyu head to Mokpo in South Jeolla Province for a domestic trip. Together with their "travel friend" Lee Sang-jun, they visit the beautiful island of Gohado, which offers a full view of Yudalsan.

That day, the "Dokbakz" travel by car to take the cable car, one of Mokpo’s must-see attractions, at Lee Sang-jun’s recommendation. In the car, Lee Sang-jun brings up marriage and says, "Come to think of it, I’m the only one here who isn’t married." Jang Dong-min fires back at him, saying, "Your standards for women are way too high. And you don’t even know how to date." Kim Jun-ho then switches into "arrogant mode," saying, "I guess we should teach you how to date." But Lee Sang-jun refuses their advice, saying, "From where I’m sitting, there doesn’t seem to be anyone here qualified to teach dating." Feeling stung, Hong In-gyu points at Kim Jun-ho and snaps back, "There’s even someone here who married a celebrity, Kim Ji-min."

After a brief pause, Kim Jun-ho falls into thought and says, "But I think advice should come from someone in a similar position to you. Dae-hee hyung and I are decent-looking, after all." He then adds, "Dong-min, who isn’t exactly decent-looking, would be the one to get advice from," landing a direct jab at Jang Dong-min. As everyone bursts out laughing, Lee Sang-jun fires back, "If you keep this up, I’m not going to get caught in a single Dokbak in Mokpo," sending the set into chaos.

After their playful back-and-forth, the group arrives at the boarding area for the country’s longest oversea cable car. Once aboard, Lee Sang-jun urges Kim Jun-ho, who has a fear of heights, to look down at the cable car floor made of transparent glass. As the teasing continues, Kim Jun-ho loses his temper and shouts, "If you keep this up, it’s workplace harassment!" Later, after getting off at Gohado, they head up to an observatory and take in the beautiful scenery of Mokpo. They also play a "Dokbak game" with the cable car fare on the line. But the "Dokbakz" secretly launch a plan to make Lee Sang-jun lose, and when he sees through it, he snaps, "I’ll just pay for everything and go home!" Jang Dong-min, flustered, gets even more serious and says, "Do we really have to go this far just to make you lose once?" His exasperation leaves everyone in stitches.

Whether the "Dokbakz" can finally make Lee Sang-jun, who has been on a winning streak, lose a "Dokbak" remains to be seen. Their genuine friend chemistry and Mokpo travel story can be seen in episode 10 of E Channel and Channel S’s "Let’s Go to the End! Dokbak Tour," airing at 9 p.m. on the 8th.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.