14-Year Vegan Food Creator Bursts Into Tears Over a Bite of Steak, Surpassing 20 Million Views

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] A Korean-American food creator in the United States who had maintained a vegan lifestyle for 14 years has become a hot topic online after bursting into tears over a bite of steak she had not tasted in years.

Recently, TikTok creator Love Soo shared a video of herself eating steak with her husband. The clip quickly went viral and drew major attention, racking up about 20 million views.

In the video, the woman said she had followed a vegan diet for 14 years. Having gone so long without eating meat, she seemed unable to easily say a word as the steak sat in front of her.

As her husband began grilling the steak himself, she could not hide her nervous expression. He tried to lighten the mood with jokes, but when the moment to eat finally came, she hesitated and said, "I'm scared."

Even after the steak was cut into small pieces, she still could not bring herself to eat it right away. Before taking a bite, she said she felt like she might cry, showing how overwhelmed she was.

Watching her, her husband reassured her that she did not have to force herself to eat it. He also patted her head and said he would eat it instead if she changed her mind.

In the end, she carefully put a piece of steak into her mouth. Her expression changed immediately as she chewed the first bite. A moment later, she burst into tears and expressed surprise at how good it tasted. She exclaimed, "It's so delicious," and her husband laughed at her unexpected reaction.

She explained that because she had not eaten meat for so long, she had expected the steak to have an unpleasant or strong meaty smell. But after trying it, she said it was nothing like she had imagined and kept praising its flavor and tender texture.

After taking another bite of steak with garlic, she again seemed overcome with emotion and shed tears. The scene of her tasting steak for the first time after breaking a 14-year eating habit also drew a strong response online.

Some netizens reacted playfully, saying, "Maybe she's crying because she's thinking about all the steak she couldn't eat for the past 14 years," and "If you taste food you haven't eaten in a long time, you might feel that way too."

Meanwhile, the video spread rapidly across overseas online communities and social media, and it reportedly surpassed 20 million views after being posted.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.