KATSEYE's Sophia to Pause Activities, Becoming the Second Member to Step Back After Manon; Group to Continue as Four for Now

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Sophia, a member of the global girl group KATSEYE, will temporarily suspend her activities to focus on recovering her health. With Sophia now joining Manon in taking a break, KATSEYE will promote as a four-member group for the time being.

On the 8th, HYBE Labels x Geffen Records announced through Weverse, the official fan communication platform, that Sophia would not take part in scheduled promotional activities for the time being.

The agency explained, "Above all, Sophia's mental health and stability must be our top priority," adding, "Sophia is receiving full support, and after in-depth consultations with medical professionals, she was advised to take enough time to rest and focus on ongoing care for a complete recovery."

It also emphasized, "Sophia herself is eager to stand on stage with the other members, but the health, safety, and long-term well-being of our artist will always remain our top priority."

A decision on whether Sophia will resume activities will be made in September after her health condition is reassessed. During her break, the agency said it will continue providing the support she needs so she can focus on recovery.

Sophia also shared her feelings directly with fans. Through social media, she said, "It really hurts that I won't be able to be part of so many things," adding, "You all know how much I love standing on stage, performing, and sharing these moments with you."

She said the decision to step away was not easy, noting, "I am learning that health has to come first," and "I realize that if I don't take care of my body and mind now, I won't be able to keep doing what I love most for a long time."

She then thanked fans for their patience and support, and expressed her determination to return, saying, "I promise to do my best to get through this period, heal properly, and come back stronger."

As a result, KATSEYE is expected to carry out its scheduled activities as a four-member group for now, with Daniela, Megan, Lara, and Yoonchae.

In particular, Manon had already temporarily suspended her activities in February for health reasons. With Manon and now Sophia taking time off to recover, the six-member group will continue its team activities with the remaining four members for the time being.

Meanwhile, KATSEYE was formed through HYBE and Geffen Records' global girl group project, The Debut: Dream Academy, and consists of six members: Daniela, Lara, Manon Bannerman, Megan Mei-Yok Skiendiel, Sophia, and Yoonchae.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.