Yoo Ah-in Seen in a Brighter Mood, Face-to-Face with a Male Friend — "I’ll Love Our Big Brother"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Yoo Ah-in has been seen looking noticeably brighter.

On the 8th, a sticker photo taken by Yoo Ah-in and the head of fashion brand VEAK drew attention online.

The released photo showed the two, seemingly wearing matching white tops, striking various poses inside a photo booth.

What stood out most was how close they were. Yoo Ah-in and the brand representative pressed their faces together, closed their eyes, and made playful expressions. At one point, one of them rested an arm over the other’s head and puckered his lips, showing an unguarded side.

In another shot, they leaned shoulder to shoulder while looking at the camera, and were also caught teasing each other up close. Unlike photos taken at formal events, the images captured a natural and relaxed atmosphere more often seen between longtime friends.

In particular, the black-and-white print included the phrase "I’ll love our big brother," which also drew attention. Even a single photo suggested that the two have long shared a close relationship.

Yoo Ah-in’s connection with VEAK is said to have continued for years. He previously appeared in the brand’s pictorials and introduced the brand through his social networking service, maintaining a special bond over a long period.

Meanwhile, Yoo Ah-in has been gradually revealing updates through outings with acquaintances and appearances at public events.

Last month, he also attended the VIP screening of director Na Hong-jin’s new film Hope. On July 13, Yoo Ah-in appeared before cameras at the VIP screening held at Megabox COEX in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

As a result, interest is growing in whether Yoo Ah-in will return to the entertainment industry. He has recently been swept up in rumors that he may appear in Vampyr, the new film by director Jang Jae-hyun, who helmed Exhuma.

Vampyr is a vampire-themed work reportedly inspired by Bram Stoker’s classic novel Dracula. It is also drawing early attention as Jang’s follow-up project after Exhuma, which attracted 10 million moviegoers. The film is currently in the planning and pre-production stage, with preparations underway to begin filming as early as October.

Yoo Ah-in’s participation has not yet been confirmed. In July, distributor-investor NEW said it was coordinating casting with several actors, including Yoo Ah-in, in response to the rumors. Interest continues in whether Vampyr will become Yoo Ah-in’s full-fledged acting comeback project.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.