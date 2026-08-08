"Kim Chang-ok, Who Had 'Dementia Symptoms,' Sees Face Swell and Undergoes Detailed Hospital Tests... 'A Miracle for Those Who Are Sick'"

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Kim Chang-ok, known as a "communication expert," has sparked concern among fans after revealing that he is undergoing detailed tests at a hospital.

On the 7th, Kim Chang-ok shared an update on his condition and wrote, "I am a little curious about how this time will be remembered later."

A photo he posted along with the message showed him undergoing detailed examinations at a hospital.

Kim Chang-ok then added the message, "A miracle for all sick people," and expressed how he feels about his current situation.

Earlier, Kim Chang-ok had drawn attention after revealing that part of his face had visibly swollen, fueling speculation about his health. At the time, he posted a swollen-face photo with the brief caption, "A guest has come to my face," which worried fans.

Kim Chang-ok has also been deeply focused on lacquer painting work recently. He is said to be busy preparing for his solo exhibition on September 3 and for his participation in the "5th Jeju Biennale" exhibition, and he appears to have suffered an injury during the process.

This is not the first time concerns about Kim Chang-ok's health have grown.

In 2023, he personally revealed that he had received a suspected diagnosis of Alzheimer's dementia and said he would scale back his lecture activities.

At the time, Kim Chang-ok said he had gone through severe menopause and had been diagnosed a few months earlier with an early stage of dementia, releasing the results of cognitive and memory tests. He said that if 70 out of 100 was the average score for people in their 50s, he had scored just 1 point, and confessed, "It means I can't remember."

When asked how he felt after receiving the suspected dementia finding, he explained that he had not yet received a definitive diagnosis, but had been advised to undergo Alzheimer's testing.

Meanwhile, Kim Chang-ok, who debuted as a musical actor in 1999, later gained widespread popularity through lectures on communication. With his trademark wit and empathetic storytelling, he built a name for himself and has remained active across television and lecture stages.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.