Kim Gu-ra's Late-Born Daughter Is Already Full of Star Quality at Age 5... Geuri Says, "My Younger Sibling Should Have Become a Celebrity"

[Sportschosun Jung An-ji] Geuri, the son of broadcaster Kim Gu-ra, said his 5-year-old younger sister Claudia Kim already has remarkable star quality.

In a video posted on the YouTube channel 'Kim Geuri' on the 7th, Geuri was seen talking with his paternal grandmother about his younger sister.

When asked how old his sister Claudia Kim is, Geuri said, "She is 5 years old. She is getting ready to enter school next year."

His grandmother then asked, "Is she smart?" Geuri replied, "She has a lot of flair. Back in the day, if I was asked to speak in front of people, I would get shy. But the baby doesn't seem shy at all." He went on to praise his sister's natural presence, saying, "Maybe my younger sibling should have become a celebrity. I ended up becoming one just because I followed my father around. I have been on TV since I was little, so I don't even know what I was trying to do. I was on broadcasts from such a young age." His grandmother smiled brightly as she recalled Geuri's childhood, saying, "You were so cute when you were on TV with your dad."

This is not the first time Geuri has mentioned his sister's potential in the entertainment industry. Back in June, while reading his own fortune on the channel, he also asked about his sister's fortune.

At the time, Geuri said, "My father said he would never let my sister become a celebrity. He also said that even if she doesn't become one, he won't let her do broadcast activities from a young age like I did," explaining Kim Gu-ra's parenting stance. He added, "There are advantages, but the disadvantages are also very clear. If she does pursue activities, it should be when she is a bit older."

Meanwhile, Kim Gu-ra remarried a non-celebrity 12 years his junior in 2020 and welcomed a late-born daughter in 2021, drawing many congratulations.

Recently, Kim Gu-ra also announced that his daughter passed the second round of admissions to the International School she had wanted to attend.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.