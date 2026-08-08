Jeong Ga-eun, 49? Her Youthful Makeup Leaves Her Looking Completely Different... "She Could Even Perform on an Idol Stage"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Jeong Ga-eun tried youthful makeup and showed off a look that could rival someone in their 20s.

On the 8th, a video titled "Would you believe she's 49? Rollco Unnie Ga-eun-i's youthful makeup [feat. Cheongdam hidden top-tier teacher]" was released on Jeong Ga-eun's YouTube channel, "Rollco Unnie Ga-eun-i."

That day, Jeong Ga-eun took on a "project to make Jeong Ga-eun look like she's in her 20s." She said, "I heard there's someone who can really transform me, so I'm going to try a makeover like an MZ generation person," and added, "So I came with no makeup on," revealing her bare face.

Jeong Ga-eun said, "I also want to go back to my prime, and I think every woman longs for that, don't they?" She added, "Since I'm here anyway, I won't just get my own makeup done. I'll learn the key makeup points that make you look younger and share them with you."

At a makeup shop in Cheongdam-dong, Jeong Ga-eun appeared in a denim-on-denim outfit, saying, "I even paid attention to my clothes today to look younger."

Before the full makeup session began, the team started with basic skincare, and Jeong Ga-eun was amazed by the director's exceptional skills. She said, "My skin feels younger. How many years younger will Jeong Ga-eun look?" expressing her anticipation.

The director then said, "Your skin looks 10 years younger already." Jeong Ga-eun also reacted in surprise, saying, "It feels a little awkward to say this myself, but my skin really does look like I'm in my 20s now."

During the makeup process, it was also revealed that the shop's deputy director, born in 1998, is 20 years younger than Jeong Ga-eun. The deputy director shared one youthful makeup tip after another with her.

After the makeup was finished, Jeong Ga-eun received repeated compliments from people around her, who said she looked like she was in her 20s. She responded with satisfaction, saying, "I think I mentioned being 27 when I first started. At this point, I feel like I could even go on stage with an idol group."

Meanwhile, Jeong Ga-eun was born in 1978 and is 49 this year. She married a non-celebrity businessman in 2016 and has one daughter, but later divorced. She is currently raising her daughter on her own.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.