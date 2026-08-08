At 178 cm, Yoo Jae-suk Stands Next to Haha and Heo Kyung-hwan... "He Looks So Tall," Golfwear Inquiries Surge ('What Are You Doing When You Play?')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcasters Yoo Jae-suk and Joo Woo-jae unexpectedly created a model-like pairing during a golf shoot, putting their golfwear in the spotlight as well.

On the August 8 episode of MBC's 'What Are You Doing When You Play?', the summer gathering of the 'Comma Club' members was depicted as they braved the heat to meet up: Yoo Jae-suk (Pae Organ), Haha (Old Sseokbakji), Heo Kyung-hwan (Sweaty), Joo Woo-jae (Lee Yoon-seok), and Jeong Jun-ha (Gangnam Station Byun Woo-seok).

That day, Yoo Jae-suk recalled a recent golf shoot and laughed, saying, "Woo-jae, you're tall to begin with, but I'm not exactly short either. Still, because of these guys, they said I looked so tall."

Joo Woo-jae said, "People went crazy saying Jae-suk hyung and I had a model-like fit." Yoo Jae-suk added, "That's why the golfwear Woo-jae and I wore became such a hot topic. They kept asking where they could buy it," expressing delight at the unexpected popularity.

Earlier, on the June 18 episode, Yoo Jae-suk, Haha, Joo Woo-jae, Heo Kyung-hwan, and Kim Kwang-kyu faced off in a park golf match, and Yoo Jae-suk and Joo Woo-jae stood out in particular for their model-like proportions. With their tall frames and striking body ratios, the two pulled off the golfwear with a runway-like presence, and interest in the outfits they wore continued even after the broadcast.

In response, Heo Kyung-hwan acknowledged Yoo Jae-suk and Joo Woo-jae's proportions, saying, "Aren't they like clothes hangers?" Haha, meanwhile, pouted, saying, "I was so annoyed I didn't even watch it," drawing laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.