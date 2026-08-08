"Yoo Jae-suk Seems to Be Going Through Menopause" Heo Kyung-hwan Jabs at Yoo Jae-suk, Who Is Sensitive to Perfume and Cicadas ('What Are You Doing When You Play?')

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Yoo Jae-suk drew laughter after reacting sensitively to Jung Jun-ha's strong perfume scent, only for Heo Kyung-hwan to joke that he seemed to be going through menopause.

The MBC variety show 'What Are You Doing When You Play?' aired on the 8th and featured a summer gathering of members from the 'Comma Club' who met despite the sweltering heat: Yoo Jae-suk (old pipe organ), Haha (old salted radish), Heo Kyung-hwan (sweat), Joo Woo-jae (Lee Yoon-seok), and Jung Jun-ha (Gangnam Station Byun Woo-seok).

That day, Yoo Jae-suk covered his nose and reacted sharply when Jung Jun-ha came close, saying, "Perfume. Don't spray so much perfume." He added, "My nose is sensitive." Jung Jun-ha tried to explain, saying, "The weather suddenly..." Yoo Jae-suk cut him off, saying, "Don't talk," and Heo Kyung-hwan then made everyone laugh by joking, "Did you spray it in your mouth too?"

A little later, Yoo Jae-suk covered his ears at the sound of cicadas and said, "Ah, the cicadas." Seeing this, Haha asked, "Why are you so sensitive?" and Joo Woo-jae added, "You're really sensitive today."

In the end, Yoo Jae-suk apologized, saying, "I'm sorry. As the host, I should be more careful too, but the smell was irritating my nose. Earlier, I liked the cicadas' sound, but now it's annoying." Haha said, "The wind is blowing a lot, so it's coming toward me," and Jung Jun-ha was eventually moved away to avoid the wind direction, drawing more laughter.

Jung Jun-ha protested, saying, "I've never heard anything like this in my life," and added, "People around me always say I smell good and ask what perfume I use. If anything, it smells terrible over there. The smell there is way too strong." He then said, "I've never seen him this annoyed before," and joked, "Would getting started while making people uncomfortable make anyone feel good? We have to do it."

Heo Kyung-hwan joked to Yoo Jae-suk, "I think you're going through menopause. You've been thinking a lot lately." He then said, "I brought something special today. Love," showing his affection for Yoo Jae-suk and turning the set into a sea of laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.