'42kg' Shinji, So Thin Her Spine Shows...A Bright Smile Amid Health Concerns

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Shinji, who had recently worried fans with her noticeably slim figure, has shared an update.

On the 8th, Shinji greeted fans with a bright smile, writing, "See you in Chuncheon and Yongpyong."

In the photo, Shinji looked into the camera with a cheerful expression, hinting at an upcoming meeting with fans.

Recently, concern over her health grew after images showed her looking extremely thin.

As it became known that the 164 cm-tall Shinji had dropped to the 42 kg range, some even raised questions about her health.

She also appeared even slimmer in YouTube content. In the video, Shinji looked so thin that her spine stood out, drawing sympathy from fans.

Shinji also appears to have been deeply shocked by her own physical condition.

She recently shared the results of an InBody test and opened up about how she felt at the time. After seeing the results, Shinji said, "I was told it was surprising that I could even walk."

She added, "I thought, 'This must be really serious,'" expressing concern about her condition.

Meanwhile, Shinji married singer Moon Won on May 2 and is currently sharing glimpses of her newlywed life through her YouTube channel and various variety shows, staying actively connected with fans.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.