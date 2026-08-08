Kim So-young and Oh Sang-jin's 4-Month-Old Son Has Eyes Half the Size of His Face... Gentle and Adorably Handsome

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster and entrepreneur Kim So-young showed off her son, who looks just like her.

On the 8th, Kim So-young posted photos on her social media along with the caption, "My 4-month-old second child eats, sleeps, and plays according to his older sisters' schedule."

The photos show her second son, Suho, being held in his father Oh Sang-jin's arms. He looked curiously at the camera with his eyes wide open, as if fascinated by his mother filming him, and his adorable expression drew attention.

Kim So-young also shared a special moment from a family trip. She said, "The advantage of a big family trip is that you end up with photos of all four of us," and revealed a picture of the four-member family, including Oh Sang-jin and their two children, showing off their happy time together.

She also added a loving compliment for her husband, Oh Sang-jin. Kim So-young said, "More than anyone, I respect Oh Sang-jin, who is an INTP and leads the whole family trip," and then joked, "The babies have been swimming for four hours. The instructor has completely lost his soul," drawing laughter.

Earlier, on the 2nd, Kim So-young shared a glimpse of her hotel stay with her son and said, "Suho is so easygoing that it's amazing. Mom, can I travel now?" She also praised his calm nature, noting that he did not fuss even in an unfamiliar environment.

Meanwhile, Kim So-young married broadcaster Oh Sang-jin in 2017 after meeting him as a senior and junior colleague at MBC. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Sua, in 2019 and became parents of two children when they gave birth to their second son, Suho, in April.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.