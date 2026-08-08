Haha Reveals the Origin of His 'Muhan Dojeon' Character After the 'Little Kid' Dilemma: The 'Hybrid' Born on the Day He Said, "Can I Just Do Whatever I Want?"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Haha shared the behind-the-scenes story of how his legendary "Hybrid Sammy Sosa Rio Levy" character was born on "Muhan Dojeon."

On the 8th, the YouTube channel Ha-Wa-Soo uploaded a video titled "Park Myung-soo X Jeong Jun-ha X Haha Spill All the Behind-the-Scenes Stories of Muhan Dojeon."

That day, Haha revealed how the "Hybrid Sammy Sosa Rio Levy" character he introduced on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "Muhan Dojeon" came to be.

At the time, Haha was struggling with the dilemma of repeating the same kind of character. "It was always just a little kid or a child. That day, I opened the door and walked in, and it was another kindergarten kid," he recalled. "I started wondering if this was all I could do."

He explained, "I happened to have that hybrid outfit. There was a guy in Itaewon who acted all flashy and pretentious. He used to cut his bangs straight across like that. I thought I might try imitating him." He added, "I figured the older guys would be the ones making people laugh anyway, and I probably wouldn't get much screen time, so I just put on the makeup. Before going in, I asked Jae-seok hyung, Tae-ho hyung, and the writers, 'Can I just do whatever I want?' They told me to just go ahead and do it."

Haha introduced the character on the spot, and the reaction was better than expected. "The older guys liked it. It wasn't a character that was originally in the script," he said. "A lot of the things that weren't fully planned ended up working really well."

Haha also recalled the pressure he felt at the time. "Back then, I got a lot of criticism like, 'It's the worst. It's not funny.' That was because people expected so much, and we couldn't always live up to those expectations," he said.

He added, "But now it's being rediscovered as a legend." He continued, "The 'Manly Men' special is also getting attention again now because BTS imitated Hong-chul, and people are talking about it all over again."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.