Moon Ji-in Is Due in August... Kim Ki-ri Already Regrets It: "I Should Have Spent More Time with My Wife"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Kim Ki-ri opened up about his honest feelings as he prepares to become a father for the first time.

On the 6th, Kim Ki-ri shared a post titled "Thoughts as I’m about to have a baby," and expressed how he felt ahead of the birth.

He first thought about the time he has spent with his wife, actress Moon Ji-in.

He wrote, "I should have spent a little more time with my wife! (We actually spent a lot of time together. Still... I’m a little sad)," expressing regret that they did not make even more memories together before the baby arrives.

He also said, "I should have been a little kinder! A little more considerate! (Please tell our son good things about me...)," revealing that he wanted to be a gentler husband to his wife.

He was also candid about his worries over childbirth and parenting. Kim Ki-ri wrote, "98 out of 100 people said it’s all over now and that it’s going to be so hard, but I hope the other two are right!"

While most people around him spoke about the difficulties of raising a child, he expressed his hope that the few positive stories would become his reality.

He then shouted to his wife, Moon Ji-in, "Hey, Moon Ji-in! Now let’s have fun as a family of three! For real!!" showing his excitement.

Warm messages of support from parenting veterans also followed Kim Ki-ri’s post as he prepares to become a father.

Actress Shin Da-eun, who is a mother of a son, offered a cheerful welcome along with practical advice, saying, "You’ve won the dad-of-a-son lottery. It’s nothing much. By the time your mind comes back, it’ll take about five years. Welcome."

Broadcaster Im Rara, who is raising twins, a boy and a girl, also cheered on the expectant parents, Kim Ki-ri and Moon Ji-in, saying, "You’re going to be even, even, even more insanely happy."

Kim Ki-ri continues to respond with laughter to the advice around him, but he cannot hide his excitement as he waits for his son to be born. In particular, he is drawing attention as he reflects on his time with his wife and his own shortcomings while preparing for the changes that will come after the baby arrives.

Meanwhile, Kim Ki-ri and Moon Ji-in got married last year. The couple is expecting their first son in August and preparing for a new chapter in life as expectant parents.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.