Haha Says He Was Heavily Criticized During "Infinite Challenge": "I Was Hurt by Park Myung-soo's Comments"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Entertainer Haha said, "I got a lot of criticism during 'Infinite Challenge.'"

On the 8th, the YouTube channel Ha-Wa-Soo uploaded a video titled "Park Myung-soo X Jung Jun-ha X Haha Spill All the Behind-the-Scenes Stories of Infinite Challenge."

That day, Haha talked about his legendary character from MBC's "Infinite Challenge," "Hybrid Sammy Sosa Rio Levy." He said, "That character was not in the original script," adding, "A lot of unscripted things ended up working really well."

But "Infinite Challenge" did not always receive praise. He recalled the pressure at the time, saying, "Back then, people called it the worst and said it was not fun. We got a lot of criticism because people had such high expectations, and we could not always live up to them."

Haha noted, "But now it is being rediscovered as a legend," and added, "Even the 'Manly Men' special is being talked about again now because BTS imitated Hong-chul."

He continued, "We really got a lot of criticism back then. I was even hurt by the comments I saw about Myung-soo hyung." When Park Myung-soo said, "I did not read the comments," Haha laughed and replied, "I thought you had a strong mental game, but you just did not look at them."

Haha also honestly admitted, "While working with the older guys, I always felt a sense of crisis, wondering, 'Why am I so bad at this?'"

Jung Jun-ha then shared an anecdote about how Kim Tae-ho, the producer-director of "Infinite Challenge," once viewed Haha's role in a special way.

Jung Jun-ha said, "In an interview, Kim Tae-ho said that when Haha played the role of a midfielder in the center, he was the one who saw the big picture, and he still is. Haha's position in 'Infinite Challenge' is extremely important. He is someone who sees the big picture just like Yoo Jae-suk and acts as the kindling that helps other characters catch fire." He added, "He even said it would have been a major concern for the 'Infinite Challenge' production team if Haha had not been there."

After hearing that, Haha expressed his gratitude, saying, "I kept working hard because there were people who recognized me."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.