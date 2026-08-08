Kim Hee-chul Speaks Out on Political Interpretations After Criticizing Upside-Down South Korean National Flag: "It Is Our National Flag, Regardless of Left or Right"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Super Junior's Kim Hee-chul has clarified his position after his remarks about the South Korean national flag drew political interpretations.

On the 8th, Kim Hee-chul posted a lengthy message on his social media account, saying, "Many people have been worrying about politics because of the South Korean national flag, but isn't it our national flag regardless of left or right?"

He said, "When we are on tour, overseas fans also know the South Korean national flag, so we sometimes hold it together with the flag of that country. If we hold it wrong, we tell each other again and laugh, saying, 'Oh, sorry.'"

Kim Hee-chul stated, "And in the Republic of Korea, where people are free to vote for whoever they want and whichever number they choose, saying that this is a violation of political rights makes no sense at all." He added, "I have voted many times myself, and sometimes I act thoughtlessly and make jokes. But among my fans, some support the same person I do, while others obviously support different people, so I want to say, 'Let's live while respecting everyone,' and show that only through songs and dance."

He continued, "Please stop with the hurtful remarks like, 'Were you even a singer?' My fans probably do not want to be tied to anything, but this issue about hanging the South Korean national flag upside down. And this is not even a left-right issue. I do not think that just mentioning 'political rights' is something that should make me praised or criticized." He emphasized, "That is only natural for anyone in the Republic of Korea."

He added, "If I am still criticized after this, then I guess it is the price of my image all these years, so there is nothing I can do." He also said, "Have a good weekend."

Earlier that day, a social media account revealed a photo of a banner installed by Incheon Metropolitan City Government to mark National Liberation Day of Korea. The banner featured the phrase, 'The 81st National Liberation Day of Korea, the day the light was restored,' along with the South Korean national flag. However, the flag was depicted upside down, sparking controversy. After seeing the post, Kim Hee-chul reacted with disbelief by leaving a comment that read, "This is crazy," along with a South Korean national flag emoji. He appears to have spoken out directly after some people began attaching political meaning to his remarks about the flag.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.