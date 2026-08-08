Shin Shin’s parenting success is a huge hit... Daughter Belle of KIOF says she has composed 1,000 songs since middle school ('Mr. House Husband Season 2')

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Belle, a member of the group Kiss of Life (KIOF), drew attention by revealing her exceptional musical talent.

On the August 8 episode of KBS 2TV's 'Mr. House Husband Season 2,' Belle appeared as a special MC and shared a variety of stories.

As Belle is known as the daughter of singer Shin Shin, the show naturally touched on how she inherited her father's musical talent.

When Eun Ji-won saw Belle, he said, "I grew up listening to your father's songs," expressing his delight.

Belle then surprised the cast by saying that she inherited her father's musical talent and began composing at a young age.

Belle said, "I inherited my dad's talent, so I started composing in middle school."

She showed that she is not only active as an idol group member, but also a singer-songwriter who creates her own songs. In particular, Belle revealed that she also took part in work on LE SSERAFIM's songs, drawing even more attention.

The cast could not hide their surprise after hearing Belle's story.

Park Seo Jin asked Belle, "So how many songs have you made so far?" Belle replied, "I've made about 1,000 songs."

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.