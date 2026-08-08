Hong Jin-ho Reveals Why His Eyes Look Uneven: "My Ptosis Surgery Didn't Go Well, So I Had It Redone This Year" ('Knowing Bros')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Hong Jin-ho candidly revealed, "I had ptosis surgery two years ago, but it didn't go well, so I had it done again this year."

On the JTBC program 'Knowing Bros' aired on the 8th, Hong Jin-ho, Park Ji-min, Choi Yeon-cheong, and Heo Seong-beom, who appeared on the survival variety show 'Bloody Game X,' joined the cast.

That day, Kim Shin-young closely examined Hong Jin-ho's face and remarked on his slightly changed eye shape, saying, "When I look at Jin-ho's eyes, we all know what his face looks like. Didn't he get them done more deeply?" Lee Soo-geun also chimed in, saying, "His left eye got smaller," showing interest in Hong Jin-ho's changed appearance.

Hong Jin-ho then explained, "At some point, the asymmetry in my eyes became more pronounced, so I had ptosis surgery." He added, "I had it done two years ago, but it didn't go well, so I had it done again this year."

He also talked about his noticeably changed build. Introducing himself as "the one in charge of mukbang," Hong Jin-ho drew a comment from Lee Soo-geun, who said, "You've gained a lot of weight." Kang Ho-dong then asked, "Are you swollen?" and Lee Soo-geun joked, "It looks like you got stung by a bee," drawing laughter.

Hong Jin-ho later wrote his nickname as 'Dwae-jin-ho.' He explained, "As you can see, I've put on weight. Fans who missed my slimmer, sharper look came up with the nickname 'Dwae-jin-ho.'"

Seo Jang-hoon responded, "You never really had a very sharp look even back then," and Hong Jin-ho replied, "I had gained some weight until last year, but I was still a bit sharper until the year before last." Lee Soo-geun then asked, "Your sister-in-law must be a great cook," and Hong Jin-ho laughed it off, saying, "It's delicious," drawing more laughter.

Park Ji-min also commented on Hong Jin-ho, saying, "He eats a ton of snacks. Even while doing survival shows, he doesn't play the games and just keeps eating."

Hong Jin-ho responded, "My personality is that when things get hard and stressful, I eat to relieve stress." He continued, "When you go on a survival show, you usually live together for a week. Because the situation is tough, everyone loses weight, but among all survival show contestants, I'm the only one who consistently gains weight during that week of group living." He added, "I was struggling there, so I ate snacks," prompting laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.