Park Seo Jin Splurged on Events and Spent 20 Million Won on a Hobby, Then Regretted It... "This Is Serious" (Mr. House Husband Season 2)

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Park Seo Jin opened up honestly about his spending habits, along with his recent obsession with minhwa, traditional Korean folk painting.

The August 8 episode of KBS 2TV's 'Mr. House Husband Season 2' showed a glimpse of Park Seo Jin's daily life after he took up minhwa as a hobby.

That day, Park Hyo-jung found a pile of parcels stacked in front of the house and began taking them out one by one. It turned out they were art supplies ordered by Park Seo Jin, who had recently become deeply immersed in minhwa.

Looking at the pile of packages, Park Hyo-jung scolded him, saying, "How much did all of this cost?" Park Seo Jin replied curtly, "I don't even know because I ordered so many."

Park Seo Jin's love for minhwa had gone beyond a simple hobby. He surprised viewers by revealing that he had entered a contest with a painting he created himself and won a special prize.

Park Seo Jin expressed his determination to keep going, saying, "I passed the contest, and my goal is to hold an exhibition this year."

He then added, "My next goal is an exhibition. I want to display nine paintings."

But the cost of creating the artwork was far from small. One sheet of paper used for minhwa reportedly cost as much as 60,000 won.

In particular, Park Seo Jin was painting on expensive paper that was more than 50 years old. Pointing to the paper stored against the wall, he said, "The paper alone is probably worth more than 1 million won."

Park Seo Jin also explained why he uses old hanji paper. He said, "Hanji made long ago is hard to find now, and because it has aged, its unique texture and color change, which makes it more expensive."

The expensive materials were not limited to paper. The price of a single brush Park Seo Jin uses was also said to reach 800,000 won, shocking everyone.

It was also revealed that he spends a considerable amount on delivery food. Park Hyo-jung pointed out his spending habits and remarked, "At this point, spending money is your hobby, and buying things is your hobby."

Park Seo Jin also admitted that there was a problem with his spending habits. He reflected on himself, saying, "I'm worried about my spending habits too. Why do I spend so much?"

In the end, Park Hyo-jung suggested trying a 2026 version of 'Manwonui Haengbok' again. The idea was to live within a set budget and check his spending habits, using the concept of the once-popular program.

At first, Park Seo Jin seemed troubled, but he honestly admitted, "I actually thought it was serious too. I've spent a lot of money lately. I was spending without thinking." In the end, he decided to take on the mission to improve his spending habits.

Meanwhile, Park Seo Jin recently drew attention after revealing that he had built a three-story detached house and a dried seafood store on a 150-pyeong site.

On MBN's 'Jun Hyun-moo's Plan 3,' he also candidly told Jun Hyun-moo, who asked, "How much different is your appearance fee compared to before?" that "My appearance fee has gone up 200 times."

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.