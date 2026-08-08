Shim Hyun-sup Stuns Viewers With TMI About Having Sex Eight Times a Day for a Second Child... "I Passed Out" ('Dongchimi')

[Sportschosun Jung An-ji] Shim Hyun-sup candidly opened up about married life and the process of trying for a second child after marrying at 54.

On the MBN program "Dongchimi" aired on the 8th, Shim Hyun-sup, who joined the ranks of married men at the age of 54 in April last year, appeared as a guest.

When asked about married life that day, Shim said, "Next time, I'll get married in my mid-40s. I don't have the energy."

He then shared an update on preparing for a second child with his wife. "My wife sends me Morse code every night. I pretended to be dead, and she told me I wasn't allowed to sleep," he said. "They say we need to make love for the baby, but my energy keeps running out," he added with a sigh.

"We're in the middle of IVF," he said. "The director told us we should also try to conceive naturally. Not long ago, we had a miracle," he said, surprising everyone.

Shim then unsettled the cast with his TMI talk, saying, "We did it eight times in a day." He added, "I fell asleep around 2 a.m. and woke up at 2 p.m. the next day. I passed out." Gong Hyung-jin responded, "At this age, that wasn't passing out — you could have died."

Shim also drew laughter when he said the director told him, "I said two times a day, taking ovulation into account. When did I say eight times?"

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.