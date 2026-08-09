Oh Yoon-ah's First Overseas Trip Since Remarrying a Non-Celebrity... Flaunts Luxury at a Top Tokyo Hotel

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Oh Yoon-ah showed off a different side of herself as she enjoyed a relaxing time in Tokyo, Japan.

On the 8th, Oh Yoon-ah shared updates from her trip to Tokyo.

In the photos she posted, Oh Yoon-ah stayed at a hotel with a clear view of Tokyo Tower and spent a leisurely time there.

She was seen sipping tea and taking a break, while also enjoying her trip by touring various spots around Tokyo.

What drew the most attention was Oh Yoon-ah's travel fashion. She paired a thin sleeveless top with short hot pants and sunglasses, creating a look that was both comfortable and stylish. Her clean styling, combined with her signature sophistication, highlighted her keen sense of fashion.

Her carefree trip away from daily life also caught the eye. She toured Tokyo landmarks and drank tea at her hotel, taking a brief pause from her busy routine and enjoying some well-earned relaxation.

Meanwhile, Oh Yoon-ah has received much support for openly balancing her broadcasting career and child-rearing after raising her son, Min-i, on her own following her divorce.

She recently received another wave of congratulations after news broke that she had remarried a non-celebrity after 11 years.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.