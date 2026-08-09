Shim Hyun-sup Says He Earned 320 Million Won in a Day: "I Got 25 Million Won Deposited After One Minute of Saying 'Bambaya~'" ('Dongchimi')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Shim Hyun-sup revealed that he once earned an astonishing 320 million won in a single day during his peak years.

On the MBN program 'Dongchimi' aired on the 8th, Shim appeared and talked about the topic, "Where did all that money go?"

When asked how much money he had ever seen at most in his bank account, Shim said, "In September 2000, I once earned 320 million won in a day," drawing surprise.

He added, "At the time, I had 17 jobs in one day." He explained that he handled four radio commercial schedules at one studio and that each radio commercial paid 100 million won.

He went on to say, "At one company sports day, I made up a catchphrase for one minute and received 25 million won as an advance payment." He added, "After that, I worked four night venues. Back then, two managers took turns driving," underscoring just how popular he was at the time.

Shim said, "Those managers did not want to leave. I paid them more than their salaries," before suddenly looking downcast and adding, "Where did all that money go?"

He said, "I never really felt the taste of money," and could not finish his thought. Kim Yong-man then explained on his behalf, "He spent it paying off his mother's debts and taking care of her." Shim then reflected on his mother and said, "You only have one mother," touching many viewers.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.